Actor Kumarimuthu's wife may get alternative home

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has come to the rescue of the wife of the comedian of yesteryears Kumarimuthu, who died in 2016, leaving his wife alone in penury. Granting awards on paper honouring persons for their contribution to an industry would not make sense if the government failed to extend its helping hand to their families after their demise, Justice R Mahadevan observed while directing the TN Housing and Urban Development Department to explore the possibility of allotting an alternative residence to his wife. The judge was passing orders on a writ petition from Punniavathi, wife of the actor, a Kalaimamani award winner, against evicting her from the house allotted to her husband by the government in the New Tower Block in Nandanam.