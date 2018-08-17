Home States Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami opens slew of development projects through video conferencing

The Chief Minister inaugurated a new building at Tiruvarur for Climate Change project office  under Cauvery river basin scheme, built at the cost of Rs 2 crore.

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday inaugurated a slew of projects — ranging from newly-built houses to elevated bridge and government buildings — through video conferencing. The Chief Minister inaugurated a new building at Tiruvarur for Climate Change project office  under Cauvery river basin scheme, built at the cost of Rs 2 crore. Totally, 236 houses built at the cost of Rs 69.47 crore at Padikuppam in Tiruvallur district under low economic group category for group C and D government employees were also inaugurated. In addition, 602 houses built by Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board at a cost of Rs 70.06 crore were also declared open.

An elevated bridge, built at a cost of `2 crore at Natesankottai - Savulukottai road in Karimangalam panchayat union in Dharmapuri district by rural development department was  thrown open for the public.
A new revenue division, with headquarters at Mohanur in Namakkal district, was inaugurated.Besides, four revenue taluks which were formed recently at Kallikudi, R S mangalam, Eral and Thisaiyanvilai also came became operational.

A building for taluk office at Velachery built at a  cost of `2.19 crore was also opened. In view of 4th National Handloom weavers day, the Chief Minister distributed awards to 27 weavers who excelled in design and quality.  They were given a cash prize of `5.75 lakhs by the Chief Minister.

