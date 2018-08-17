Decided to transfer idol theft cases to CBI to ensure fair probe: State Government

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The decision to transfer all pending and future temple idol theft cases from the Idol Wing CID to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was taken only to ensure fair investigation, said State government in the Madras High court while opposing a plea on the matter on Thursday.The government on Thursday submitted before the Madras High Court that government order had neither been issued at the instance of any accused nor to provide undue benefit to any individual.

“The Idol Wing CID (investigation) is not a High Court-ordered investigation; it was formed pursuant to a government order dated October 7, 1983 which clearly demonstrated the superintending control of the state over the wing and the subordination of the squad to the Home department in all respects of management and logistical support in operations and setting up,” the government said.

The state made the submission while opposing a plea moved by advocate Elephant G Rajendran challenging the government order transferring the idol theft cases to the CBI.The government also pointed out that the wing had not even filed a single comprehensive report on the complete details of suspects charge-sheeted from July 21, 2017 to the High Court even after repeated requests from the state.Taking the counter affidavit on record, a special bench headed by Justice R Mahadevan posted the plea to August 28 for further hearing.