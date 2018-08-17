‘Not willing to pass resolutions against the law’

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI : As the resolutions against the proposed Salem highway project were not passed during the grama sabha meetings held in the district on Wednesday, farmers and activists here have said they would demand the passage of the proposals before October 2. Meeting at various village panchayats in Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts were either dissolved or called off as officials failed to pass the resolutions.

Disappointed over the failure of authorities to abide by the Panchayat Raj Act, S Abhiraman - advocate and organiser of protests against the eight-lane road project, said, “It was unconstitutional by the district authorities - block development officers, tahsildars and deputy officers - to reject the resolution at grama sabha meetings. According to Panchayat Raj Act, pleas of the villagers should be registered and passed by the authorities presiding the meeting. So, what happened at the meeting on Wednesday was against the law.”

Calling the act undemocratic, A Chandra Mohan, chief organiser of All India Kishan Sabha, said, “It is unfortunate that the authorities absolutely failed to abide by the law. Resolutions that are brought to the grama Sabha meetings should be passed.” Many villagers returned home disappointed over the rejection of their resolutions, he said.

After his resolution was not passed, a farmer of C Nammiandal said, “I feel that my rights are taken away and voices are stifled. Grama Sabha meetings are our last resort and we have the right to approve or reject any projects that are not needed. We were waiting for the officials to pass our resolutions for nearly four hours. Around 2 pm, officials left the office without even registering our resolutions.”

Meanwhile, members of Tamil Nadu farmers’ association and Tamil Nadu farmer labourers’ association took three decisions, which would be implemented in September. They were, condemning the collectors of Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Salem districts for not passing the resolutions, getting signature from public, especially farmers, to show the government how many individuals were against the project and conducting public consultation with retired high court judges, senior advocates and experts in road and highway construction, according to Abiraman.