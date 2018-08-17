Opposing leader won’t amount to leaving party: Mohan Parasaran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The action of MLAs dissenting against the party leader will not amount to leaving the party thereby attracting disqualification, Mohan Parasaran, senior counsel representing the 18 MLAs, who had been disqualified, told Justice M Sathyanarayanan, the third judge adjudicating the matter, on Thursday.

The political party must be considered supreme, but not any leader of the party. The action of the MLAs dissenting against such leader would not amount to leaving the party, he said.

As counsel submitted that he would require one more day to conclude his arguments, the judge adjourned the matter by a day. Earlier, justifying the decision of AIADMK chief whip in recommending disqualification of MLAs, counsel Mukul Rohatgi submitted that the Whip was compelled to do so as the MLAs acted against the decision of the party.This apart, he said the Whip was also justified in sparing STK Jakkaiyan from disqualification action, since he withdrew his complaint made to the then Governor and that was informed to the Speaker.