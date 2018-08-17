Home States Tamil Nadu

Opposing leader won’t amount to leaving party: Mohan Parasaran

The action of the MLAs dissenting against such leader would not amount to leaving the party, he said.

Published: 17th August 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The action of MLAs dissenting against the party leader will not amount to leaving the party thereby attracting disqualification, Mohan Parasaran, senior counsel representing the 18 MLAs, who had been disqualified, told Justice M Sathyanarayanan, the third judge adjudicating the matter, on Thursday. 
The political party must be considered supreme, but not any leader of the party. The action of the MLAs dissenting against such leader would not amount to leaving the party, he said.

As counsel submitted that he would require one more day to conclude his arguments, the judge adjourned the matter by a day. Earlier, justifying the decision of AIADMK chief whip in recommending disqualification of MLAs, counsel Mukul Rohatgi submitted that the Whip was compelled to do so as the MLAs acted against the decision of the party.This apart, he said the Whip was also justified in sparing STK Jakkaiyan from disqualification action, since he withdrew his complaint made to the then Governor and that was informed to the Speaker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career