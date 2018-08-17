Tamil Nadu loses dear friend: Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was deeply connected to Tamil Nadu politics

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Late Prime Minister and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee connected himself to many issues relating to Tamil Nadu for over five decades. He had friends in all political parties in the State. He was a peer of DMK founder and late Chief Minister CN Annadurai when he was a member of Rajya Sabha in early 1960s and a good friend of the late president of DMK, M Karunanidhi, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and many others in the State.

ALSO READ | Vajpayee suffered pneumonia, multi-organ failure; was put on ECMO: Doctors

Vajpayee was the first leader to condemn in Parliament the Central government’s decision to cede Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in 1974. As the then leader of Jan Sangh, he even declared that he would move the Supreme Court against ceding the island to Sri Lanka. One of the MPs of Jan Sangh even tore the agreement signed for ceding the island to the neighbouring country.

ALSO READ | Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Poet-politician whose words had fire and magic

Vajpayee’s friendship with Karunanidhi too was strong. In early 1970s, when he was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the State faced floods and when DMK MPs explained the plight of the State in Parliament, Vajpayee came to their help and said “Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi has lot of Karuna (compassion), but he is short of ‘nidhi’ (money) to cope with the flood situation. Please extend more funds.” The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi obliged.

Vajpayee and the then BJP President L K Advani being honoured with flower crowns

Once Karunanidhi described Vajpayee as a right man in the wrong party.

When mass conversion of Dalits took place at Meenakshipuram in Tirunelveli district, Vajpayee visited that village to study the situation and later visited some other villages in Tamil Nadu by bus and train.

Senior BJP leader L Ganesan shares his memoirs with Vajpayee and recalled how the late leader was simple and down to earth personality throughout his life.

ALSO READ | From Kargil to Kandahar, Vajpayee steered India through major security challenges

“Just after the mass conversion of Dalits in Meenakshipuram village, Vajpayee visited the village to study the situation. Later, he also visited many villages in other districts, including Ramanathapuram and addressed people there on the issues behind conversion. The then Chief Minister MG Ramachandran offered to provide vehicle etc., to Vajpayee, but he declined it and chose to travel by car, train and even by bus on many occasions,” Ganesan recalls.

Ganesan also narrated an experience with Vajpayee to show how the late leader was a down to earth personality. “In 1991, I was deputed to BJP from RSS. I assumed charge as the general secretary of the party in the State and a member of the national executive committee. At that time, when I attended a party meeting, I conveyed as to how many seats the party could contest in Tamil Nadu in my ‘broken Hindi’ and used a word ‘gadenge’ which is not in Hindi dictionary. Many members laughed at it. After the meeting was over, when I was coming down the stairs, someone patted my shoulder gently and to my surprise, it was Vajpayee. With a smile, he said “Today, you have added a new word to Hindi language.” He did not say I used a wrong word, but made it a memorable moment in my life.”

IN PICTURES| Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career

When MDMK was part of the NDA government in 1998, addressing a public meeting to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai on September 15, the then Prime Minister Vajpayee announced that his government would implement the Sethusamudram project. Accordingly, a survey was conducted by National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) which suggested alignment no.4 as the best one.

It was subsequently accepted by Vajpayee government. But later, the BJP opposed this project stating that project would damage Ram Sethu, believed to have built by Lord Rama between Rameswaram and Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka. Later, Karunanidhi condemned the change of stand of BJP.However, Ganesan clarifies: “BJP opposed it because the UPA government changed the alignment in which the Sethusamudram project had to be implemented.

The NDA government had decided to implement it in the fourth alignment. But the UPA government decided to implement it in sixth alignment destroying the Ram Sethu. Even the present NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to implement the project without touching the Ram Sethu.”In 1986, Karunanidhi took the initiative to convene a national conference in Madurai under the auspices of the Tamil Eelam Solidarity Organisation (TESO). Participating in it, Vajpayee underscored the point that Tamils could secure their Eelam only if they were united.

ALSO READ | Babri Masjid to Gujarat riots: Vajpayee rose above ideology to speak his mind

‘CM has a lot of Karuna, but is short of nidhi’

In early 1970s, when Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister, the State faced floods and when DMK MPs explained the plight of the State in Parliament, Vajpayee came to their help and said “Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has lot of Karuna (compassion), but he is short of ‘nidhi’ (money) to cope with the flood situation. Please extend more funds.” The then PM Indira Gandhi obliged.

CM deems demise a loss for the nation

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and deemed his demise as a loss for the entire nation. “Former PM Vajpayee was a great speaker and a hard worker who interacted with everyone lovingly,” he said in a release. Recalling how Vajpayee has served as the Foreign Minister and as a parliamentarian for over 50 years, the CM said the former PM had dedicated his whole life to the nation. He expressed his condolences to the Vajpayee’s family.

Guv, CM go to New Delhi

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami, and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam will rush to New Delhi on Friday to pay homage to former PM Vajpayee who died in AIIMS on Thursday. BJP state president Tamilisai Soundarrajan, Leader of Opposition MK Stalin, Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and former union ministers A Raja and TR Balu will also pay their last respects to Vajpayee in New Delhi.

Stalin, other State leaders condole death

DMK working president MK Stalin has expressed grief over the death of former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee and offered his condolences to his family members. In a release, he said the former PM and his late father and DMK president M Karunanidhi enjoyed a friendship despite ideological differences.

Stalin also recalled how Vajpayee took part in the Madurai TESO conference

State holiday today

State government has announced a holiday for Friday as a mark of respect for former PM AB Vajpayee, who passed away on Thursday. All educational institutions, offices of government, public sector undertakings and government-controlled bodies will remain shut