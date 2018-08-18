Home States Tamil Nadu

19 injured in two different accidents in Kancheepuram

Around 19 persons including women were injured in two different accidents in Kancheepuram on Thursday. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Around 19 persons including women were injured in two different accidents in Kancheepuram on Thursday. A private minibus plying from Kairambedu to Guduvancherry was carrying around 20 people on Friday morning.  “Around 8.30 pm, the bus reached the Kairambedu government higher secondary school, when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The bus overturned on the roadside,” said a police personnel. 

Hearing screams, the villagers rescued the passengers but the driver and conductor of the bus escaped from the scene. The 15 persons were injured and rushed to the government hospital nearby.
In another accident, a truck transporting TASMAC bottles turned turtle near Vedal in Kancheepuram district. 

Police said the truck had loaded one lakh worth liquor bottle from the godown at Orikkai. 
“The truck was heading to the outlet at Vedal, when the driver lost control of the vehicle which turned turtle injuring four persons travelling inside the truck,” said the police. The injured were rushed to the hospital and traffic came to a halt for morethan half an hour. 

