Close sand quarries in Cauvery and Kollidam: PMK founder S Ramadoss

The State government should come forward to close down sand quarries at Cauvery and Coleroon (Kollidam) rivers to protect farming in Cauvery delta districts, PMK founder S Ramadoss, said

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The State government should come forward to close down sand quarries at Cauvery and Coleroon (Kollidam) rivers to protect farming in Cauvery delta districts, PMK founder S Ramadoss, said on Friday. In a statement, he said Cauvery water was yet to reach tail end area of the delta districts despite around two lakh cusecs being released. In Karur and other districts, many branch canals were yet to get water. This was because of sand quarrying. 

To prevent this situation, sand quarries should be closed down at the earliest and check dams constructed in Cauvery river to divert water into branch canals. But, new sand quarries were being opened despite the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s announcement that all sand quarries in the State would be closed within three years.

