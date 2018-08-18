Home States Tamil Nadu

Explain lack of prior approval for courses: Directorate of Collegiate Education

Director of Collegiate Education R Sarumathi wrote to the principals of these colleges, demanding the explanation after some of them sought government ratification for their PhD and MPhil courses.

Published: 18th August 2018 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:03 AM

Image for representational purpose only.

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE : The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has asked 19 government arts colleges to explain how they started PhD and MPhil courses years ago without getting the State government’s permission. Director of Collegiate Education R Sarumathi wrote to the principals of these colleges, demanding the explanation after some of them sought government ratification for their PhD and MPhil courses recently.She has asked why they had sought ratification for these courses now and why they had started them hurriedly, without government permission, in the first place.

Some of these colleges have been offering these courses in some subjects for a long time. For instance, the Government Arts College in Coimbatore was started in 1960 and it has been offering PhD courses from 1965, sources said. They must also provide the DCE details like the number of PhD and MPhil courses started without the State government’s permission and the number of students who underwent these courses and the number of students currently studying these courses.The Director has also asked whether their PhD and MPhil courses were started in compliance with the University Grants Commission’s rules and regulations and whether they had obtained UGC approval for them.

Another question is whether any orders mandating university approval for starting these courses had been issued.Meanwhile, K Pandian, former president of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), pointed out that they might not have received the State government’s prior approval as new teachers need to be appointed only for new undergraduate and postgraduate courses, and not for PhD and MPhil courses. They would thus apply for approval to start the former and not the latter courses.

He asked why the DCE and universities were silent all these years though they know that these government institutions were offering PhD and MPhil programmes without government approval.
Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association (TNGCTA) president T Veeramani said, “The Government Arts College in Coimbatore was established in 1960 and PhD offered there from 1965. The principal and staff might not be even be fully aware whether government orders were received or not.” “Government colleges charge around Rs 2,000 a year for PhD programmes, which very low compared with the Rs 15-20,000 collected in universities. Considering this, the DCE and Department of Higher Education should give ratification for PhD and MPhil courses offered by government colleges,” he added.

