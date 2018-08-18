Home States Tamil Nadu

Flood alert in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu

. With heavy inflow from Karnataka reservoirs, the combined discharge from Mettur, Bhavani Sagar and Amaravathi dams stands at a whopping 2.30 lakh cusecs.

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu is bracing to face its own crisis. With heavy inflow from Karnataka reservoirs, the combined discharge from Mettur, Bhavani Sagar and Amaravathi dams stands at a whopping 2.30 lakh cusecs.State authorities on Friday sounded flood alert in Theni and Madurai districts, while advising people living along the banks of the Cauvery and Bhavani to move to safer places. In all, flood alert has been issued in 13 districts. 

As many as 8,410 people have been sheltered in 96 relief camps in Namakkal, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Dharmapuri and Tiruchy. Hundreds of acres of standing crop have been inundated in some parts. Discharge from Mayunur check dam in Karur is likely to reach 3 lakh cusecs by Saturday morning. 
Revenue minister RB Udaya Kumar said ministers were monitoring relief efforts. State Disaster Response Force personnel had been pressed into service. Inter-departmental teams were on stand by.

