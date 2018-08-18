Governor, CM, leaders pay homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai and leaders of many political parties from Tamil Nadu paid homage to the mortal remains of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, kept at his residence in New Delhi on Friday.

DMK working president MK Stalin, Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar, BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, former Union Ministers TR Baalu and A Raja were among those who paid homage to the late leader. The Governor, the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha stayed back in New Delhi too attend the funeral.