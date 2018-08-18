Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor, CM, leaders pay homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Governor, the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha stayed back in New Delhi too attend the funeral.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the last journey of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as his mortal remains are taken for cremation to Smriti Sthal in New Delhi on August 17 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai and leaders of many political parties  from Tamil Nadu paid homage to the mortal remains of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, kept at his residence in New Delhi on Friday.  

DMK working president MK Stalin, Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar, BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, former Union Ministers TR Baalu and A Raja were among those who paid homage to the late leader.  The Governor, the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha stayed back in New Delhi too attend the funeral.  

