Kerala-bound trains to run only till border towns

The Southern Railway has short-terminated trains to the flood-hit parts of Kerala at the Tamil Nadu border stations.

Published: 18th August 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Southern Railway has short-terminated trains to the flood-hit parts of Kerala at the Tamil Nadu border stations.According to an official statement, the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram train has been terminated at Coimbatore, while the Chennai-Mangaluru Express and Chennai-Alleppey Expresses operated only upto Palakkad. The Chennai Egmore-Kollam special train has been cancelled between Sengottai and Kollam.

The following trains have also been cancelled: Madurai-Trivandrum Amrita Express, Trivandrum-Kannur Jan Shatabdi Express, Trivandrum-Mangalore Malabar Express, Trivandrum-Mangalore Maveli Express, Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Mangala Express, Ernakulam- Okha Express and Alleppey-Kannur Express
The Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express has been partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Coimbatore and operated from Coimbatore to KSR Bengaluru.

Besides, the Southern Railway has cancelled 17 trains operated to various parts of Kerala.
In addition, the Kanniyakumari-Shri Vishnodevi Katra Himsagar Express is diverted via Tirunelveli, Madurai, Erode and Kochuveli. The KSR Bangalore train has also been diverted via Nagercoil town, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul and Erode.

