Keyhole surgery for rectal prolapse at Government Royapettah Hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Doctors at Government Royapettah Hospital have successfully performed a keyhole surgery to correct, rectal prolapse, a condition when a part of large intestine slips outside the anus, on a 16-year-old mentally challenged girl.The patient from Alwarpet was admitted to Government Royapettah Hospital on July 30 with complaints of constipation with severe bleeding from anus for three months.

“The girl had difficulty in passing stools for years. As she used to strain herself to pass stools, her rectum was injured and caused bleeding. Also, a part of rectum became loose and slipped outside the anus, “ said L Anand, Head of Surgical Gastroenterology Department, Government Royapettah Hospital.

The patient visited the hospital for treatment. Her condition was diagnosed as rectal prolapse with bleeding. “We performed a keyhole surgery to correct her condition with a Polypropylene Mesh. The mesh was cut in T Shape and with the support of sacrum, a triangular bone in the lower back region, it was stitched to the bone and the rectum. The mesh will hold the rectum in place so that it does not slip out,” he said. The procedure was performed on August 6. The patient recovered the second day and was discharged, the doctor said.

MIOT conference to analyse liver, pancreatic diseases

Chennai: A two-day conference on liver and pancreatic diseases and their management organised by MIOT Hospital will be inaugurated on Saturday. According to a release, over 600 delegates are expected to attend the conference on Hepato-Pancreatico-Biliary (HPB) diseases. The conference aims to focus on the complications following HPB procedures, which include anticipation, prevention, correction and management. Some of the experts in the HPB field will attend the conference. “The World Health Organisation’s assessment states that by 2025, pancreatic cancer is going to become the leading cause of death. But, HPB cancers can only be diagnosed at an advanced stage as they are mostly asymptomatic, and about 20 per cent of those cancers are curable,” the release said.