Home States Tamil Nadu

Keyhole surgery for rectal prolapse at Government Royapettah Hospital

 Doctors at Government Royapettah Hospital have successfully performed a keyhole surgery to correct, rectal prolapse, a condition when a part of large intestine slips outside the anus, on a 16-year-ol

Published: 18th August 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

surgery

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Doctors at Government Royapettah Hospital have successfully performed a keyhole surgery to correct, rectal prolapse, a condition when a part of large intestine slips outside the anus, on a 16-year-old mentally challenged girl.The patient from Alwarpet was admitted to Government Royapettah Hospital on July 30 with complaints of constipation with severe bleeding from anus for three months.

“The girl had difficulty in passing stools for years. As she used to strain herself to pass stools, her rectum was injured and caused bleeding. Also, a part of rectum became loose and slipped outside the anus, “ said L Anand, Head of Surgical Gastroenterology Department, Government Royapettah Hospital.

The patient visited the hospital for treatment. Her condition was diagnosed as rectal prolapse with bleeding. “We performed a keyhole surgery to correct her condition with a Polypropylene Mesh. The mesh was cut in T Shape and with the support of sacrum, a triangular bone in the lower back region, it was stitched to the bone and the rectum. The mesh will hold the rectum in place so that it does not slip out,” he said. The procedure was performed on August 6. The patient recovered the second day and was discharged, the doctor said.

MIOT conference to analyse liver, pancreatic diseases
Chennai: A two-day conference on liver and pancreatic diseases and their management organised by MIOT Hospital will be inaugurated on Saturday. According to a release, over 600 delegates are expected to attend the conference on Hepato-Pancreatico-Biliary (HPB) diseases. The conference aims to focus on the complications following HPB procedures, which include anticipation, prevention, correction and management. Some of the experts in the HPB field will attend the conference. “The World Health Organisation’s assessment states that by 2025, pancreatic cancer is going to become the leading cause of death. But, HPB cancers can only be diagnosed at an advanced stage as they are mostly asymptomatic, and about 20 per cent of those cancers are curable,” the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Government Royapettah Hospital keyhole surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics