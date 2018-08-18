Kollidam damaged bridge to be pulled down soon

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY : The old bridge across Kollidam, portion of which caved in as one of the pillars was damaged by the surging waters, will be pulled down after water flow returns to normalcy, Tourism minister Vellamandi N Natarajan has said.On Friday, officials fortified the entry points to the bridge. Addressing media after inspecting inundated areas in Killikooodu near Tiruchy, Natarajan quoted officials as saying that the structure was stable for now.

A day after the old bridge across Kollidam crumbled, one of the pillars of the collective well in Srirangam was damaged by the gushing waters. The pillars close to the collection well in Srirangam caved in leaving portion of the structure hang dangerously.