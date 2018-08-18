Minister K Pandiarajan Inaugurates CME prog

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The three-day 12th annual Continuing Medical Education programme-Kalpavriksha 18 was inaugurated by Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan here on Thursday. Kalpavriksha 18, the national post-graduate continuing medical education (CME) programme for ophthalmology students is organised by Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital in association with its research and educational wing, Eye Research Centre.

Case presentation on the third day, first hand tips from the faculty on presenting clinical cases and discussions will be part of the programme. Also, a live surgery session, quiz and competitive rapid fire revision round among the participants will be organised. Amar Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital and Eye Research Centre, presided.The minister also presented Dr J Agarwal meritorious gold medal for the best outgoing students. V Velayutham bagged the academic excellence award.