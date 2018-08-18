Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 2.7 Lakh worth CT scan films go missing from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, probe on

The TNMSC, a government agency, procures essential drugs, surgical items, equipment and other items for government hospitals across the state by floating tenders. 

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI :  The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) has launched an inquiry after a few boxes of CT scan films worth Rs 2.75 lakh went missing from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here.The TNMSC, a government agency, procures essential drugs, surgical items, equipment and other items for government hospitals across the state by floating tenders. 

“On Monday, the Department of Radiology in the RGGGH was informed by a store-keeper that there was a shortage of CT scan films and he was suspecting theft. So, we have launched a formal police complaint through the TNMSC in the outpost of the hospital,” said a doctor in the hospital. “The TNMSC also handles the storage and distribution of the items procured by them at the hospital premises. The TNMSC staff take care of the store house of the films room,” the doctor added.

Speaking to Express, a TNMSC official said, “The TNMSC does procurement of CT scan films as it would cost crores of rupees. We have received complaint from the hospital that a few boxes worth `2.75 lakh are missing. A film would cost Rs 75 to Rs 85 depending on the quality of film. The police are inquiring and soon they will recover it.” The dean of the hospital is also inquiring with the staff in the hospital, added the official.

A source in the hospital said one box contains 125 films or so. The RGGGH requires hundreds of boxes as there is more inflow of patients. “The in-patient strength of the hospital is over 3,000 per day, and out-patient strength is 12,000 to 15,000 per day,” said a senior doctor in the hospital. However, dean of the hospital Dr R Jayanthi said, “It got nothing to do with the hospital. The TNMSC procures 
the films for us. So, it will inquire into it”.

