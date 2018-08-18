Home States Tamil Nadu

Southern Railways arranges special train with drinking water for Kerala

Published: 18th August 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Train, Railways

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In a humanitarian gesture by the Southern Railway, a special train with seven BRN wagons, carrying 2.8 lakh litres of water, began its journey to the flood-hit Kerala at the Erode Junction on Friday.
The train left Erode at 4 pm and will reach Thiruvananthapuram via Dindigul, Madurai and Tirunelveli. 
Another 15 BRN flat wagons, containing Syntax water tanks with loading and decanting facility, are being moved to Erode from Tondiarpet here, said railway sources, adding that  arrangements would be made at Erode for emergency movement of drinking water  to Kerala.

Besides, 25,000 boxes of water bottles from Parasala and Palur plants are getting ready for despatch to Kerala as per instructions from the  Additional Chief Secretary of Kerala.Already, 1,320 boxes carried by two passenger trains were sent on Friday and the Palakkad Divisional Commercial Manager was advised to coordinate the further dispatch of drinking water to the flood-hit Kerala people, as per the direction from the State government officials, the railways said.

