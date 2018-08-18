Home States Tamil Nadu

Two Tamil Nadu institutions get top A++ grade in NAAC assessment

Two institutions of higher education from Tamil Nadu have secured top A++ grade in the latest assessment by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Only three institutions in the cou

Published: 18th August 2018 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:03 AM

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : Two institutions of higher education from Tamil Nadu have secured top A++ grade in the latest assessment by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Only three institutions in the country received the A++ grade. While the SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Kancheepuram received the grade with 3.55 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in its third cycle of assessment, the Dr Mahalingam College of Engineering and Technology in Pollachi won it with 3.53 CGPA in its second cycle of assessment. The other institution with A++ grade is the Vellurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology in Telangana, which received the highest CGPA of 3.73.

According to NAAC’s latest grading system, institutions securing 3.51-4 CGPA will get the A++ grade, 3.26-3.5 A+, 3.01-3.25 A, 2.76-3 B++, 2.51-2.75 B+, 2.01-2.5 B and 1.51-2 C. Those with CGPA less than 1.5 will not get accreditation.The NAAC standing committee assessed 67 institutions of higher education at a meeting on Thursday. While 24 of them were assessed in their first cycle, 12 were in the second cycle, 25 in the third cycle and one in the fourth cycle.

Among other institutions in the list were the MSU, Tirunelveli, received A grade with CGPA of 3.13. The B++ grade was awarded to Hindustan College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore; Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shansun Jain College for Women, Chennai and Scott Christian College, Nagercoil. The C Kandaswami Naidu College for Women, Cuddalore and Dhanraj Baid Jain College, Chennai, received B+ grade. The Arasu Engineering College, Kumbakonam and Rajeswari Vedachalam Government Arts College, Chengalpattu, secured B grade.

