Woman immobile for 10 years gets relief after doctors remove tumours

The patient was diagnosed with a rare case of “Multifocal Osteoid Osteoma’, a condition of several different bone tumours in her right heel bone.

Published: 18th August 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Doctors at Westminster Health Care Hospital successfully performed a radiofrequency ablation procedure for removing multiple tumours on the right ankle bone of a 22-year-old woman, who had been immobile due to severe pain and swelling for the last 10 years.According to a release from the hospital, Iswarya Mohan underwent a couple of surgeries at a few places but did not get relief. The patient was diagnosed with a rare case of “Multifocal Osteoid Osteoma’, a condition of several different bone tumours in her right heel bone.

Elsewhere, the patient was diagnosed with unifocal (single tumour). There would have been persistence pain and recurrence, if she had been treated for single tumour. The multi- disciplinary team at Westminster decided to do radiofrequency bblation technique using two small skin holes. In the three-hour procedure the doctors removed the multiple tumours using radiofrequency energy in single sitting. 
The patient was discharged on the same day. She can now stand, walk and perform her chores effortlessly, the release added.

