Become employment creators, not seekers: former judge to graduates at Vellore Institute of Technology

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : K Gnanaprakasam, a form er judge of Madras High Court judge, on Saturday asked graduands to create jobs instead of seeking jobs.He was delivering the convocation address at Vellore Institute of Technology here. Around 1330 students received their degrees in this year’s convocation. “The environment is conducive for expansion. It is a good opportunity,” he told students and parents gathered at the university, asking them to fill themselves with positive thoughts. Gnanaprakasam also said that cyber crime was on the rise and that crime was also surging with poverty.

Raja Ukil, Chief Information Officer and Process Transformation Officer at Wipro, who was the guest of honour, touched on a phenomenon which is a result of the craving for instant gratification - job jumping.

“Don’t keep switching jobs, it doesn’t get you anywhere. Stop comparing where your peers are because it’ll be the last thing that’ll matter in the long run,” he said, emphasising students should look past boosting CGPAs and learn how to take the team toward success.

VIT Chancellor, G Viswanathan, said that the gross enrolment ratio for higher education stood at 25 per cent. “We have to go a long way in increasing the number of seats in higher education,” he said calling upon the State and Central governments to increase scholarships for the poor and middle class students to pursue higher education. Vice presidents Sankar Viswanathan, Sekar Viswanathan and G.V.Selvam and Kadambari S.Viswanathan, Assistant vice president, were also present.