Home States Tamil Nadu

Cauvery in spate: western & Delta dists under siege, 13k in Camps

Meanwhile, with the outflow from the Bavanisagar dam falling to 20,000 cusecs on Saturday evening, a semblance of normalcy returned to Sathy, where houses had been submerged.

Published: 19th August 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue operations in progress in Chidambaram on Saturday. More than 20 people were rescued from villages along Cauvery river | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : With an inflow of 2.3 lakh cusec, the Cauvery is in spate resulting in as many as 13,540 people being moved to relief camps in 11 districts, as per figures from the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday. Parts of Namakkal and neighbouring Erode districts bore the brunt of the flood waters, with several habitations in the low-lying areas heavily flooded. Totally, 2,346 persons were evacuated to 16 relief shelters in Namakkal, while 7,832 persons were accommodated in 67 camps in Erode district. So far, two people have died in the floods but officials termed the deaths as accidental. Police arrested 16 people in Erode district for taking selfies near flood waters. 

ALSO READ | Karnataka: Cauvery in spate, situation turns grim in Periyapatna taluk

Meanwhile, with the outflow from the Bavanisagar dam falling to 20,000 cusecs on Saturday evening, a semblance of normalcy returned to Sathy, where houses had been submerged and fields with standing crop inundated. However, Bavani and its surroundings remained badly hit. In Namakkal and Salem districts, people shifted from low-lying areas spent the seventh day in shelters. A part of the Mettur thermal station was affected while hundreds of acres of crops have been submerged in Salem. With surplus waters flowing through the Thamirabarani, several hundred acres of salt pans were submerged in Thoothukudi district. 

ALSO READ  | PM Modi chairs high-level meeting, announces Rs 500 crore immediate flood relief for Kerala

Kollidam block in Nagapattinam, saw officials struggling to evacuate residents of villages flooded after Kollidam river breached its banks Friday. Only after waters touched 5 feet on Saturday did villagers cooperate, officials said. Kollidam and Cauvery flooded parts of Karur, Ariyalur and Tiruchy districts with hundreds of acres inundated. 

CM to visit west TN
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will visit flood-hit areas in western TN on Sunday. Sources said he will leave Chennai by air at 6.20 am and reach Coimbatore by 7.30 am. From there, he will visit Bhavani, Pallipalayam, Kumarapalayam and Karungalpalayam by road. He will chair a meeting of Collectors at Erode.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil nadu Cauvery Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony