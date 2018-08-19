Home States Tamil Nadu

Cauvery in spate with outflow of 2.90 Lakh cusecs 

Even as the river flows at it fullest, the farmers in Tiruchy are facing many difficulties including irrigation canals that have not been de-silted yet.

Rescue operations in progress in Chidambaram on Saturday. More than 20 people were rescued from villages along Cauvery river | Express

TIRUCHY : With over 2.91 lakh cusecs of water gushing through Cauvery and Kollidam rivers for the third consecutive day, Cauvery water breached a residential area close to the river banks near Thiruparaithurai and Thiruvanaikovil in the night hours of Friday. Even as the river flows at it fullest, the farmers in Tiruchy are facing many difficulties including irrigation canals that have not been de-silted yet.

T P Ganesan, executive engineer, River Conservancy Division, said, “Around 2,91,700 cusecs flows into the Mukkumbo Upper Anaicut, out of which 66,000 cusecs water gets diverted into the Cauvery river and the rest of the 2,25,700 cusecs water flows into the Kollidam river with the flow amount expected to increase by Saturday night.” He added that officials of Water Resources department of PWD are closely monitoring the river flow to prevent breaches. So far, no such massive breach has been reported in Tiruchy district.

A resident of Thiruvanaikovil said that as their area is low lying and situated close to the Cauvery river, the increased flow started to flow into their area. Though the water breach seemed minor, it is expected to raise people’s concerns.

According to sources, Cauvery river had breached into a residential area near Thiruparaithurai village in the night hours leaving the road inundated. Locals restricted people from entering the breached areas by blocking the path with temporary barricades.With all of the Cauvery’s tributary rivers flowing to the brim, the Kudamurutti river in the district breached its shores and water entered into Linga Nagar in the district.

