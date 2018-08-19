Home States Tamil Nadu

M K Stalin visits  Karunanidhi's ancestral home

The visit was Stalin’s first to Thirukkuvalai since his father passed away. He was accompanied by his sister and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin.

MK Stalin, MP Kanimozhi and others paying respect to M Karunanidhi’s portrait at his ancestral house in Thirukkuvalai on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM : DMK working president M K Stalin visited his late father M Karunanidhi’s ancestral house in his native place of Thirukkuvalai in Nagapattinam district on Saturday after the latter’s demise on August 7. Stalin visited Thirukkuvalai, the place where his late father and five-time chief minister Karunanidhi was born on June 3, 1924.

The visit was Stalin’s first to Thirukkuvalai since his father passed away. He was accompanied by his sister and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin. Stalin came to the village around noon on Saturday. They visited the house, which is now a library in memory of Karunanidhi’s father Muthuvelar Noolagam. Former ministers from the DMK incluidng K N Nehru and K Ponmudi also accompanied Stalin during the visit.

Stalin, Kanimozhi and others garlanded Karunanidhi’s portrait and that of Anjugam Ammal and Muthuvelar. The family looked at Karunanidhi’s pictures and artifacts kept at the house and grew nostalgic about their late father. Stalin and others spent around 30 minutes at the village.The visit came as a surprise to the locals in Thirukkuvalai. Security was beefed up in front of the library with police and Special Forces being deployed. After coming out of the library, Stalin and others did not interact with the media.

