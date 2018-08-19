Home States Tamil Nadu

Several families in Kollidam block evacuated: DSP

The residents of inundated villages in Kollidam block in Nagapattinam district have been slowly receiving support for evacuation and rehabilitation on Saturday after initially complaining of

Published: 19th August 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM : The residents of inundated villages in Kollidam block in Nagapattinam district have been slowly receiving support for evacuation and rehabilitation on Saturday after initially complaining of not getting support by officials the previous day.The residents of the hamlets of Vellamanal (Alakudi village), Mudhalalaimeduthirru (Mudhalalaimedumedu village), Nadhalpadugai (Thirumayiladi village) and Thulasendirapuram (Kollidam village) in Kollidam block in Nagapattinam district are currently being evacuated as the Kollidam river overflowed its banks.

“We had a hard time in convincing people to leave their houses and go to the allotted rehabilitation areas yesterday but today more people cooperated with us to the rescue support that we are offering. They were reluctant to leave their houses, belongings, and cattle. We are still moving people out in boats,” said V Sekar, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Sirkazhi, who is in charge of at least 165 flood-fighting officials. The officials include police, armed-reserved police, state disaster response force and volunteers.

Kollidam river has been flowing with over 1,60,000 cubic feet of water currently after being released from Lower Anaicut Dam in Thanjavur district. The rescue operations began on Friday after water started to gain a height above two feet. The water is currently at five feet in the villages. At least 810 families in four villages are being surrounded with water. Already, 1,646 residents including 620 men, 723 women, and 303 children have been evacuated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mudhalalaimedumedu village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony