Several families in Kollidam block evacuated: DSP

NAGAPATTINAM : The residents of inundated villages in Kollidam block in Nagapattinam district have been slowly receiving support for evacuation and rehabilitation on Saturday after initially complaining of not getting support by officials the previous day.The residents of the hamlets of Vellamanal (Alakudi village), Mudhalalaimeduthirru (Mudhalalaimedumedu village), Nadhalpadugai (Thirumayiladi village) and Thulasendirapuram (Kollidam village) in Kollidam block in Nagapattinam district are currently being evacuated as the Kollidam river overflowed its banks.

“We had a hard time in convincing people to leave their houses and go to the allotted rehabilitation areas yesterday but today more people cooperated with us to the rescue support that we are offering. They were reluctant to leave their houses, belongings, and cattle. We are still moving people out in boats,” said V Sekar, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Sirkazhi, who is in charge of at least 165 flood-fighting officials. The officials include police, armed-reserved police, state disaster response force and volunteers.

Kollidam river has been flowing with over 1,60,000 cubic feet of water currently after being released from Lower Anaicut Dam in Thanjavur district. The rescue operations began on Friday after water started to gain a height above two feet. The water is currently at five feet in the villages. At least 810 families in four villages are being surrounded with water. Already, 1,646 residents including 620 men, 723 women, and 303 children have been evacuated.