Tamil Nadu feels ‘brother’ State Kerala’s pain, says O Panneerselvam

After inspecting the damaged road near Erachalpalam, Panneerselvam,  who was enroute to Kumuli, said that due to the recent torrential rain that lashed the Western Ghats.

THENI : Expressing solidarity with the people of Kerala, who are affected by the devastating flood, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that Tamil Nadu felt the pain in the same intensity as that of the people of the ‘brother’ State. After inspecting the damaged road near Erachalpalam, Panneerselvam,  who was enroute to Kumuli, said that due to the recent torrential rain that lashed the Western Ghats, various rivers between Ooty and Papanasam near Tirunelveli were in spate. 

However, he assured that the flood was controlled in the dam areas. “The government has decreased the water level in Mullaiperiyar dam and the present water level is 141.7 feet. The inflow of water is 14,000 cusecs and it is being discharged to Idukki dam. Moreover,  2,242 cusecs of water is being released to Vaigai dam from Mullaiperiyar,” he said, assuring that the damage to the road between Lower camp and Erachalpalam would be rectified on Sunday. 

The Supreme Court order stipulates that water could be stored in the dam up to 142.5 feet. And at present, it has been decreased from the stipulated level. The Deputy Chief Minister allayed the fears of the public, saying that the members of Cauvery Expert Committee, who inspected the dam 25 days back, certified that the dam was strong. “The report has been passed on to Kerala government as well. Measures will be taken to release water step by step to 18th canal, PTR canal and Thanthai Periyar canal,” he said. 

He also said that the government would give an order to release water to Vaigai river area, including Melur, Solavanthan and Thirumangalam for the purpose of irrigation. “The district administration made an arrangement to send flood relief to Kerala. Tamil Nadu cares for the safety of Kerala people,” he added.
Collector M Pallavi Baldev, Teni MP Parthipan and other officials were also present.

