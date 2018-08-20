11 arrested for unlawful gathering against GEC

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Eleven persons were arrested for alleged unlawful gathering to protest against the Chennai-Salem eight-lane green corridor project, here on Sunday. They were later released in the evening.

When contacted Tiruvannamalai SP M R Sibi Chakkaravarthi said, “It was a preventive arrest and they were released in the evening.”

However, one of the farmers who claims that his relative, Selvaraj (50), was arrested said, “The police came to our house at midnight and knocked our door and asked my brother to come out. After a while, my relative Selvaraj who stays in the adjacent house came out. He was taken by the police. Like him, Elango of Manmalai, Karunanidhi of Muraiyur, Chengam, were also taken by the police.”

“We, the farmers from four districts - Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri - had gathered at Pudurmaariamman kovil at Pudupalayam in Chengam on Sunday at 9.00 am to pray to the deity to listen to our plight against the project. However, we were stopped and some of them were taken by the police. The act by police is highly condemnable and they are threatening us,” said Arul.