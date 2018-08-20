Home States Tamil Nadu

Breached banks being strengthened in Kollidam

The district administration on Sunday began strengthening structures on the breached banks of the river in Kollidam even rescue operations are still underway.

Published: 20th August 2018 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The district administration on Sunday began strengthening structures on the breached banks of the river in Kollidam even rescue operations are still underway. The bunds of the Kollidam where water breached are currently being rebuilt with temporary measures. The bunds were stocked with sandbags and pine logs before it was decided stronger reinforcement was needed.

“We have called for rocks and boulders in large numbers from Poompuhar and from districts of Ariyalur and Tiruchy to provide more solid support to completely arrest the waters which are flooding over the bunds at regular intervals. We need to create a solid slope so it would be difficult for water to move uphill along the bund slopes. Hopefully, we can arrest the situation before the discharge of more water,” said a Revenue official.

