By-elections will be a litmus test for Dravidian parties, newcomers

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The two byelections that the state may witness in a few months may emerge as an interesting political scenario for both AIADMK and DMK, the ruling and opposition parties. It is expected that the Election Commission may conduct byelections to the Tiruvarur and Tirupparankundram Assembly constituencies along with the Assembly polls in a few northern states in six months. The Tiruvarur constituency has fallen vacant following the demise of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and Tirupparankundram vacant after the death of AIADMK MLA A K Bose.

Unlike RK Nagar, Tiruvarur has been a DMK bastion, where it has not lost an election since 1996. Karunanidhi, being the son of the soil, had won the seats in recent elections with huge margins. Hence, for the party’s new leader MK Stalin, it would be a real test for his capability of steering the party led by him to electoral victory.

On the other hand, Tirupparankundram near Madurai could pose a different challenge to Stalin in the form of MK Alagiri, his elder brother, who has openly announced his revolt against Stalin. Though presently not even a member of the DMK, Alagiri is widely perceived to have a considerable support base in the southern districts.

The ruling AIADMK can expect its own share of challenges from its rebel leader T T V Dhinakaran, who, after his surprise victory in the RK Nagar byelection, has formed a political party of his own. Both the ruling party and Dhinakaran are claiming to have the support of the AIADMK cadre. The bypolls may be the real test to show who commands the core vote share of the party. Having already lost their late leader J Jayalalithaa’s constituency to the rebel Dhinakaran, the party faces the challenging mandate of, at least, polling more votes than Dhinakaran. For Dhinakaran, his uncle V Dhinakaran could be the trouble-maker. Having flouted his own party, Anna Dravidar Kazhagam, he is determined to stop the growth of Dhinakaran.

For actors Rajinikanth and Kamala Hassan, the byelections would be perhaps an opportunity to prove that they mean business in electoral politics.

Challenge for ruling party

AIADMK can expect its own share of challenges from its rebel leader T T V Dhinakaran, who, after his surprise victory in the RK Nagar byelection, has formed a political party of his own