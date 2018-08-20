Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami visits flood affected areas in Namakkal

Home States Tamil Nadu

After a week of floods along the Cauvery, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami visited the affected areas in Komarapalayam and Pallipalayam of Namakkal district on Sunday.

NAMAKKAL: After the week of floods along the Cauvery, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami visited the affected areas in Komarapalayam and Pallipalayam of Namakkal district on Sunday. He met people camping out in shelters and provided relief materials like clothes, blankets and more.

Speaking to reporters, he recalled that surplus water was discharged continuously from the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) and Kabini dams due to heavy rain. While the Mettur was receiving nearly two lakh cusecs of water, inflow to the Bhavanisagar dam was 31,000 cusecs (of which 15,000 cusecs was being let out).

“That is why many houses were inundated in river banks. However, since precautionary steps were taken by our government, the people are safe in temporary shelters. As many as 3,599 victims have been made to stay in 15 camps at Komarapalayam and Pallipalayam. In addition, medical assistance, drinking water, milk, biscuits, food, mats, pillow, sarees and dhotis were provided to them. Several police officials have been deployed for the security purpose in camps. A total of 849 houses are in the river bed areas at Pallipalayam and Komarapalayam of Namakkal district. Of this, a total of 509 houses are partially damaged, while the remaining 340 are fully damaged. All victims are being given sufficient help by the government.

