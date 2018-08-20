CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami assures aid as thousands remain in relief camps

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 2 lakh cusecs of water was released from Mettur dam on Sunday, even as thousands in western and delta districts of Tamil Nadu remain in temporary shelters, hundreds of acres of farmland inundated and houses in low-lying areas flooded. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who visited flood-hit areas in western TN, assured alternate housing for those whose houses were damaged and said officials were assessing crop damage based on which relief would be given.

In Valparai, incessant rain delayed State Highway department’s efforts to build a gabion wall between the ninth and 10th hairpin bend on the Pollachi-Valaparai Road where a major landslide had occurred a few days ago. At Nanjudapuram in Coimbatore, part of a 75-year-old check dam across the Noyyal was damaged by flooding. The inflow to Mettur dam rose to 2 lakh cusecs, with the outflow at 2.05 lakh cusecs. This caused flooding in Mettur forcing people to be shifted to relief camps and affecting vehicle movement on the Mettur-Edappadi Road. Over 10,000 people are in camps at Namakkal, Erode and Salem districts alone. In the Cauvery delta, the Kollidam remained in spate. So far over 1,800 have been shifted to camps.