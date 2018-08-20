Collector warns people living along Vaigai river banks

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The collector issued warning following the release of water from Vaigai dam. Due to incessant rainfall in Kerala, there has been the high inflow of water at Vaigai dam. As a result, the dam, with a maximum capacity of 71 feet, has now reached 69 feet of the water level. Hence, 3,000 cubic feet of excess water is being released from the dam and there are chances of more water being released, depending on the inflow.

Collector G Latha urged people living along the banks of Vaigai to refrain from stepping into the river while stating that the areas are being monitored. Meanwhile, Ramanathapuram Collector S Natarajan has written to the government seeking a release of 1,100 mcf of water from the Vaigai dam to the drought-hit district.