Home States Tamil Nadu

Collector warns people living along Vaigai river banks

The collector issued warning following the release of water from Vaigai dam.

Published: 20th August 2018 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The collector issued warning following the release of water from Vaigai dam. Due to incessant rainfall in Kerala, there has been the high inflow of water at Vaigai dam. As a result, the dam, with a maximum capacity of 71 feet, has now reached 69 feet of the water level. Hence, 3,000 cubic feet of excess water is being released from the dam and there are chances of more water being released, depending on the inflow.

Collector G Latha urged people living along the banks of Vaigai to refrain from stepping into the river while stating that the areas are being monitored. Meanwhile, Ramanathapuram Collector S Natarajan has written to the government seeking a release of 1,100 mcf of water from the Vaigai dam to the drought-hit district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vaigai dam Vaigai river

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony