DMK to have a new president after 50 years, general council to formalize MK Stalin’s ascendance

As a prelude to the election of Stalin as the party’s head, district units and various wings of DMK have passed resolutions to the effect that they accept his leadership.

Published: 20th August 2018 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, DMK, is going to have its new president after 50 years following the demise former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

The party’s general council meeting, called by its general secretary K Anbazhagan, on 28 August, will formalise the election of MK Stalin as the new president. Election of president and treasurer, along with audit committee’s report, are cited to be agenda for the event to be held at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam.

As a prelude to the election of Stalin as the party’s head, district units and various wings of DMK have passed resolutions to the effect that they accept his leadership.

Stalin’s elevation to the president’s post is quite natural as he has been functioning as the de facto chief of the party ever since his father and five-time Chief Minister Karunanidhi’s failing health crippled his movement.

If elected, Stalin will only be the second president of the party which was founded by late Dravidian great CN Annadurai in 1949. Annadurai preferred to be the general secretary of the party, however, after his demise in 1967, Karunanidhi moved the coins cleverly to take total control of the party and the government, became the president with sweeping powers piping his strong contenders, sources recalled.

Once elected to the post of president, Stalin cannot continue to function as the treasurer of the party, necessitating election of a new face.

The sources informed that former minister and the party’s principal secretary Durai Murugan will be elevated to the coveted post of treasurer.

