Edappadi Palaniswami visits camps for flood-hit people in west Tamil Nadu, promises houses, relief

ERODE: The government has allotted Rs 1,000 crore to build check dams across the State over the next three years and this year alone, Rs 292 crore is being spent to build 62 of them, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami told newspersons at Bhavani on Sunday while distributing relief materials to flood-affected people.

The Chief Minister visited the camps for flood-affected people in Bhavani and Kalingarayanpalayam and observed the flooded Bhavani and Cauvery rivers. Having had his school and college education in Bhavani, Palaniswami said he could understand the problem facing the ‘confluence town’ very well.

Nearby Pallipalayam and Kumarapalayam areas were affected by the flooded Cauvery.

Around 50 villages have been affected by the floods in the two rivers. For the last few days, 7,832 people belonging to 2,335 families have been staying in 67 relief camps, where they are given food and provided other facilities. The floods have damaged 1,976 houses, crops in 205.65 ha and horticulture crops in 404.04 ha, belonging to 806 farmers.

As the affected families, who were living on the riverbanks, wanted houses, the government would construct multistorey buildings for them in other places. Crop damage would be assessed after the floods recede and relief provided to farmers.

He rejected the charge that damage was high because water hyacinth was not removed from the rivers, hampering the easy flow of water. The discharge of over 2 lakh cusecs of water into the rivers caused the floods. Nevertheless, hyacinth would be removed.

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has directed the officials concerned to conduct a comprehensive survey of the flood damage, including details of the affected people, houses, lands, buildings, roads, etc so that the affected people can be provided due relief. After inspecting the flood-affected areas and visiting people staying in relief camps at Erode, Bhavani, Pallipalayam and Kumarapalayam, he conducted a review meeting with top officials at the PWD Guest House. He told the officials that multi-storey buildings would be built to accommodate those living on the banks of Bhavani and Cauvery rivers and had lost houses.

Coimbatore: AIADMK MPs and MLAs would donate one-month salary to the Kerala flood relief fund, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, after his visit to the flood-hit areas in Western Tamil Nadu on Sunday evening. After inspecting Erode and Namakkal districts, Palaniswami met the reporters at Coimbatore Airport before flying back. While announcing the help that his party MPs and MLAs would extend, he requested the State people to come forward and contribute to the relief fund for Kerala. About the measures to be taken to help the flood victims in TN, the CM assured alternative housings to people, whose houses were damaged, and fund to the victims in Valapari.