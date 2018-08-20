Farmers in Cuddalore demand opening of irrigation channels of Veeranam

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Famers alleged that the 28 irrigation channels from Veeranam lake had still not been opened despite lake reaching its full capacity of 47.5 ft. With over three lakh cusecs draining into the Bay of Bengal, the farmers demanded the release of water from the lake to recharge the groundwater.

The farmers, who have just completed Kuruvai cultivation, depend on water from the lake and are waiting for the channels to be opened. The 5000-acre lake is one of the main sources of water for irrigation in delta regions of Kattumannarkovil, Sethiyathope and Annamaria. The lake with the length of 14 km also provides water to Chennai and is the largest in State.

The five blocks of delta region - Bhuvanagiri, Kumaratchi, Parangipettai, Keerapalayam and Kattumanarkovil- where a total of 55000 hectares is being cultivated with paddy being primary crop - rely primarily on Cauvery water. KV Elangeeran, the president of the Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Federation, said that the 28 channels remained closed, while the farmers had been looking forward to talks to recharge the groundwater at least since there had been a heavy inflow to the lake with a large amount getting diverted to Chennai.