Floodwaters from the Kollidam inundates 200 hectares of crops in Thanjavur  

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: Agriculture and horticultural crops planted over around 200 hectares in the district are inundated with floodwaters from the Kollidam. Sources said around 150 hectares of agricultural crops including paddy, sugarcane and 50 hectares of horticultural crops, including banana plantains, cultivated along the banks of the Kollidam river are inundated.

In some areas, the water has started receding and in others, the crops are almost covered by water. Crop damage would be ascertained after the water recedes, officials said. Meanwhile, Collector A Annadurai visited Pudukkudi village near Papanasam and inspected a banana grove.