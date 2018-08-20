‘Inter-linking project shelved by AIADMK’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Blaming the AIADMK government for the surplus water from Mettur dam flowing into the sea, Leader of Opposition MK Stalin ruled that the inter-linking of river project initiated by his party was given a burial by the AIADMK when it came back to power in 2011.

In a statement released here on Sunday, he wondered why the Cauvery water could not flow into the tanks and ponds in the delta region despite the government’s claim that it had spent about `4,735 crores under various heads for restoring waterbodies. Only because of the irregularities committed in desilting the water bodies, the Cauvery water could not reach the tail-end areas, he said.