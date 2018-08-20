Home States Tamil Nadu

Man rescues  peacock from floods

In an adventurous act across Kollidam river, a person risked his life to descend from a bridge using a rope to save a peacock, which almost got washed away in the floods after it got stuck to a shrub

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: In an adventurous act across Kollidam river, a person risked his life to descend from a bridge using a rope to save a peacock, which almost got washed away in the floods after it got stuck to a shrub in the middle of the river.

People living near Kollidam at Mathanathur near Jayankondam saw the peacock in the shrubs surrounded by a copious flow of water on Sunday morning. The people alerted the fire and rescue service and forest officials and waited for hours. The rescue personnel did not turn up as they were reportedly held up with some other work. Seeing no signs of any rescue work starting, the locals stopped a lorry passing through the bridge that had a rope. Prabu, a resident of Venanallur village, came forward to climb down using one end of the rope while the others tightly held onto it at the other end.

