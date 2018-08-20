Home States Tamil Nadu

Police initially deny allegations, then accept

The Singarapettai police have denied that inspector, Chinnasamy, went to Athipadi village to arrest farmers. The video, they said, was not related to the issue.

Published: 20th August 2018

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The Singarapettai police have denied that inspector, Chinnasamy, went to Athipadi village to arrest farmers. The video, they said, was not related to the issue. The inspector himself admitted he had gone there on being informed that farmers were being mobilised to protest against the Chennai-Salem highway project. He went with two DSPs from Tiruvannamalai district.

Though Express tried to contact SP Magesh Kumar, he did not respond to calls. Salem Range DIG Senthil said the SP should not behave rudely with the public when a call is made. He is supposed to listen to it.
“After checking the video, we will take action against those who used abusive words,” he added.

The 277-km eight-lane green corridor is to expected to pass through Athipadi for about 3 km and six farmers are expected to lose 10 acres in the village. In addition, 40 farmers living in Athipadi village but owning land in Tiruvannamalai district, will lose about 80 acres of land.

Not the first incident
In June, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly taken into custody at night near Pochampalli. The reason, her husband, who was protesting against the high-voltage direct transmission project had absconded

