‘Provide basic amenities to flood-hit’

Published: 20th August 2018 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The State should take steps to provide food , water and basic amenities to the flood-hit people of Cauvery delta, said PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Sunday. In statement, he said a large number of people had been affected by a flood-like situation due to the discharge of around two lakh cusecs in Cauvery river from the Mettur dam and around 50,000 cusecs of water from Amaravathi dam, following heavy rains in Karnataka and Kerala. 

