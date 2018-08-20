Railways to carry relief material free till Aug 31

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another move to support Kerala, the Railway Board has decided to transport aid and relief material to the state without any charges. In an order, the Board has said all consignments in parcel vans of passenger trains as well as intra-state coaching trains can be allowed to carry relief material to all stations in Kerala till August 31. "All government organisations and others are deemed fit by DRMs to book relief material for Kerala," said the board order.