Home States Tamil Nadu

Special prayers at temple for Vajpayee’s moksha

Moksha Deepam, a lamp lit to pray for the release of the soul from the cycle of rebirth, was lit for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Jalagandeswarar temple in Vellore Fort on Sunday even

Published: 20th August 2018 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Moksha Deepam, a lamp lit to pray for the release of the soul from the cycle of rebirth, was lit for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Jalagandeswarar temple in Vellore Fort on Sunday evening.

Before lighting the deepam, members of BJP of Vellore district (East) took out a silent procession from Thiruvalluvar statue. Hordes of supporters took part in the procession. The chief priest performed poojas to the presiding deity before lighting the deepam.The procession started around 4 pm at Thiruvalluvar statue and reached Jalagandeswarar temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony