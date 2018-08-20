Special prayers at temple for Vajpayee’s moksha

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Moksha Deepam, a lamp lit to pray for the release of the soul from the cycle of rebirth, was lit for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Jalagandeswarar temple in Vellore Fort on Sunday evening.

Before lighting the deepam, members of BJP of Vellore district (East) took out a silent procession from Thiruvalluvar statue. Hordes of supporters took part in the procession. The chief priest performed poojas to the presiding deity before lighting the deepam.The procession started around 4 pm at Thiruvalluvar statue and reached Jalagandeswarar temple.