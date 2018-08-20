Unable to find protesting farmer, police vent ire on family members in Krishnagiri

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 15-member police team allegedly made a ‘preventive arrest’ of a farmer, K Sakthivel (50) of Athipadi village, near Singarapettai, in Krishnagiri district late on Saturday night. They included personnel from Tiruvannamalai district, besides Singarapettai.

The police also allegedly arrested 11 farmers from Tiruvannamalai district in this connection. However, it was not Sakthivel they were looking for. They went to the village at night ‘catch’ another farmer, A Arul (38), spokesperson of the Movement Against Eight-Lane Way (MAELW), as the association had planned to take out a 10-km rally from Pudhu Palayam Mariamman Temple to Murugan Temple at Mannmalai in Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday.

The police got wind of the farmers’ plan and decided to arrest Arul to prevent a rally. However, they did not find Arun in his house, they held Arul’s relative Sakthivel, who has also been opposing the Chennai-Salem highway project.

The police are alleged to have used threatening and extremely bad language in the houses of these farmers. The incident became known as a video about it went viral on social media. Later, the police team went to Arul’s house around 1.30 am (Sunday) and allegedly threatened his brother A Silambarasan (32), also a farmer, and their 65-year-old mother. At one point they reportedly asked Silambarasan to prove his masculinity and even threatened to shoot him, according to Silambarsan.

“Initially my brother and other farmers planned to pay tribute to the deceased farmer Sekar (50) of Melvanakkambadi in Tiruvannamalai district. Sekar had consumed pesticide to protest against the land acquisition a fortnight back. However, they later decided to take out a rally. The place was also changed, but police found out about the protest and targeted the farmers for preventive arrests,” Silambarasan told Express.

Silambarasan, who had recorded the video of the incident, called this reporter later and also sent him the recording. “Officials are not responding to our prayers. That is while why we decided to take the matter to God,” said Arul, adding, “Last night, my friend called Krishnagiri district SP D Magesh Kumar, and he asked, ‘Why did you call at this time?’ and when my friend told him about the police intimidation, he aborted the call”.

Chandra Mohan, the State organiser of the All India Kisan Mahasabha, condemning the police for it, said the action was ‘atrocious’. “The alignment has not been finalised and the project has not received environmental clearance. But the police are torturing innocent farmers,” he added.