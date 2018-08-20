Unfilled vacancies force government teachers to work overtime

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The teaching faculties in government arts and science colleges across the State are working overtime to complete the academic syllabus as a number of posts are lying vacant.

The condition is also pushing students to spend two periods every day in the library as there is no one to conduct the classes.

Even though there are around 5,500 teaching faculties and 1,500 guest lecturers in all colleges, it has become a challenge to complete the syllabus. This scenario is prevailing in almost 50 out of 91 government arts and science colleges.

After the retirement of around 400 professors in the previous academic year, the state of affairs has worsened. Teachers claimed that there was only one recruitment drive held in the past seven years in 2015 by hiring 900 assistant professors. But the limited teachers in government colleges has taken a beating, especially in most rural colleges.

However, the teachers are burning the midnight oil to complete the academic portions before the model examination begins. To make the students equipped, they are asked to go to the library and browse books to prepare until their classes become fully functional.

An assistant professor in Government Arts College, Thiruverumbur in Tiruchy said the English and History department is functioning without any issues but other departments are hit due to lack of teachers.

“We are working overtime for the benefit of the students as exams are close by. There is a spike in enrolments in government colleges with the government announcing 20 per cent additional seats in all departments. Also, there are a set of new courses that have been introduced this year.”

The students count outnumbers the previous years with many choosing arts and science branch over engineering. Focusing only on the government colleges located in rural parts of Tamil Nadu, the lack of teachers has turned out to be a big blow to the routine academics.

Another professor said, “All the teaching faculties are now working more than 22 hours per week in the place of 16 hours as recommended by the University Grants Commission. Despite appointing guest lecturers, we could not completely cover the syllabus.” The condition may vary in city-based government colleges which have enough number of teaching faculties in comparison those in rural areas.

It is to be recalled that Express recently reported on the students in BDU constituent colleges in Lalgudi who are sitting idle in classes with a lack of teachers.

Speaking to Express, T Veeramani, president of Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association urged the State government to conduct recruitment drives soon under the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB). He further stated that if the vacancies are unfilled, then, the students suffer in their academics.

91 Total number of government colleges in the State.

50 Government colleges in rural Tamil Nadu.

2,500 Unfilled teaching vacancies across colleges.