VCK worker killed in public while talking to constable in civil dress

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A VCK party functionary, with criminal cases against him, was hacked to death by a gang in public view on a street at Ayanavaram on Saturday, even as he was talking to a police constable.

Police said 35-year-old Ranjith Kumar and constable Sathish Kumar, in plainclothes, were at Muthamman Kovil Street, VOC Nagar, when four men assaulted Ranjith with sharp weapons. “They picked a fight with him first, but suddenly started assaulting him with sharp objects,” said a senior police officer. Sathish reportedly tried to save Ranjith and suffered a cut on his hand. Locals took Sathish to a hospital, but Ranjith reportedly died on the spot. The Kolathur resident was deputy secretary of VCK’s state youth wing, police said.

Police suspect he was targeted due to a previous enmity. “Ranjith was living with a woman for eight years. In December, he suspected her of being in a relationship with a Lokesh of Korattur. He attacked Lokesh and the woman in January,” said a cop. Based on Lokesh’s complaint, Ranjith was held under Goondas Act and released in June. Police suspect this enmity may have played a role in the murder.