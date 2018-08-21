Flood of kindness for from residents of Chennai for Keralites

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Having undergone similar harrowing experiences during the 2015 Chennai deluge, residents of the city have come together as a community to help the eight lakh-plus people in Kerala, who have been ravaged by floods. Several residents welfare associations have mobilised funds and supplies collectively pooled in by their members to send them to the neighbouring state with the help of various NGOs.

One such NGO is Thuvakkam, which is working along with two residents associations - one from Villivakkam and another from Mylapore - to aggregate relief supplies and other essential items for basic survival. Since Saturday the Rajaji Nagar Residents Welfare Association in Villivakkam has been collecting supplies worth `25,000, including pulses, diapers, basic items for cooking, soaps, clothes and more. “We have close to 1,500 residents under our association. Each of us contributed a small amount of `100. The 12 main members of the association got essential supplies with this fund which will be sent to Idukki district through the Rotary Club,” said Manoharan, a member and resident of Rajaji Nagar.

Similarly, around 20 families coming under Sivaraman Street Residents Welfare Association in Mandaveli have collected `28,000 since last week. “We have around 45 families out of which close to 20 contributed in cash. We transferred this money to an NGO in Kerala, who will buy the necessary things to avoid logistical problems. The rest of us will collect supplies in four days,” said Velayudham J, president of the association.

Another association is the AGS Colony Resident Welfare Association in Velachery, which has contributed `10,000 from their association funds to the Chief Minister’s disaster relief fund. “We were also stuck on top of our terrace, depending on relief material and rescuers to give us food during the 2015 floods. Though the magnitude of the problem is much worse in Kerala, we can imagine how it must be for them. This is why we wanted to help,” said Geetha Ganesh, a resident and member of the association.

Members of the Mylapore Resident Welfare Association, on the other hand, have contributed individually towards disaster relief and have also helped in connecting people willing to contribute to the right organisations. “Our members have posted about this in groups like Namma Mylai which have more 75 associations under it. We make sure we circulate messages regarding genuine organisers to the people who want to help,” said Vishwanathan, president.