‘Governor himself didn’t act on MLAs’ plaint’

For taking action under X Schedule of the Constitution, important factors such as violation of an order issued by the whip, giving up of party membership and joining other party are mandatory.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:30 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : When the then Governor himself had refrained from acting on the complaint lodged by the 18 AIADMK MLAs on the ground that the issue was an intra-party one, the absence of the Governor’s action cannot attract disqualification, P S Raman, senior counsel for the MLAs, told the third judge hearing the case on Monday.

Further, for taking action under X Schedule of the Constitution, important factors such as violation of an order issued by the whip, voluntary giving up of party membership and joining another party are mandatory. They are all absent in the present case, he pointed out. An honest dissent by members cannot be construed as voluntarily giving up party membership, he said. In this case, petitioners had not given resignation letters or joined another party, Raman said.

