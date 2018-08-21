IG accused of sexually harassing woman SP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has reconstituted the internal probe committee after a senior police officer filed a sexual harassment complaint against her senior officer. The complainant currently in the rank of Superintendent of Police has alleged that a male officer in the rank of Inspector General of Police had been making sexual advances towards her, despite her resistance. Both officers are said to be working in the same wing of the state police.

The Director-General of Police, T K Rajendran, has nominated Additional Director-Generals of Police (ADGP) Seema Aggarwal and Su Arunachalam, and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Thenmozhi to the committee. When contacted by Express, one of the committee members said the probe was yet to begin since they were waiting for an official instruction.“We will soon begin the probe and will submit our report,” said the member.