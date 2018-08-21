IPS officers to contribute one-day salary for Kerala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To help the people of Kerala in the wake of the unprecedented floods, members of the IPS Officers Association of Tamil Nadu will be contributing their one-day salary to the Kerala CM Distress Relief Fund. “We are deeply anguished by the destruction and hardship being faced by the people of Kerala. As a token of our solidarity and concern with people of Kerala, we will contribute our one-day salary,” said K.P. Maghendran, president of the association, in a statement.