P Chidambaram's wife, daughter-in-law appear before court in black money case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram's wife Nalini and daughter-in-law Srinidhi on Monday appeared before a court here in connection with a black money case.

His son Karti Chidambaram, also an accused in the case, did not appear in the court. The court was informed that he had gone to London after obtaining due permission from the Supreme Court.

Recording the appearance, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S Malarvizhi directed the prosecution to provide copies of the documents pertaining to the proceedings to Nalini Chidambaram and Srinidhi and then ordered all the three accused to appear in court on September 3.

According to the Income Tax department, Karti Chidambaram had not disclosed his account in Metro Bank, the UK, and investments he had made in Nano Holdings LLC, US.

The department said Karti Chidambaram had failed to disclose investments made by Chess Global Advisory, a company co-owned by him, which is an offence under the Black Money Act.

It also said the trio had not disclosed `5.37 crore worth property they jointly own in Cambridge in the UK and `3.28 crore worth properties in the US.

The department initiated prosecution against them under Section 50 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act.

Challenging it, the three approached the High Court. As a single judge of the court refused any relief, they moved an appeal.

On June 27, the first bench headed by the then Chief Justice Indira Banerjee reserved its order on the appeal.

But as the Chief Justice was elevated to the Supreme Court, orders could not be pronounced in the case. Now, the appeal would be referred to another Division Bench forfresh hearing.