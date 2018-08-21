Probe panel files report on Dalit youth Ilavarasan's death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The commission, set up under the leadership of retired High Court judge Justice S R Singaravelu to find out the truth behind the death of Dalit youth Ilavarasan, whose marriage with a caste Hindu girl sparked clashes in Dharmapuri district a little more than five years ago, submitted his report after a span of five years. Justice Singaravelu handed over the report to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday, official sources said.

The commission was constituted in July 2013, to inquire into the death of Ilavarasan, the Dalit boy, who was found dead near a railway track in Dharmapuri on July 4, 2013, a day after his wife Divya belonging to the Vanniar community said she would not return to him.

The police claimed that he committed suicide but the claim was contested by several organisations including Dalit outfits. They cried foul over the death of the boy and demanded an impartial inquiry.

Ilavarasan’s marriage with Divya triggered violence in Dharmapuri district and several Dalit huts in three villages - Natham, Kondampatti and Anna Nagar - were torched by Vanniars, following the suicide of the girl’s father.